The return of the late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s remains to Zambia has been unexpectedly postponed, following a dramatic fallout between the government and the late leader’s family over funeral arrangements.

In a strongly worded statement issued from South Africa, family spokesperson Makebi Zulu accused government officials of breaching prior agreements made with the family on how the funeral proceedings should unfold. He alleged that several decisions had been taken unilaterally, without consultation, leading to a breakdown in trust.

“A programme was released suggesting that upon arrival at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, the late President’s body would be transported directly to a church service and subsequently to the Mulungushi International Conference Centre,” Zulu stated. “This plan, too, had not been agreed upon by the family.”

Zulu cited the announcement by the Road Development Agency (RDA) on June 16 about roadworks on the Chifwema route — a path previously agreed upon for the state funeral procession — as a major concern. “This was done without consultation and directly contradicted the agreed-upon funeral programme,” he said.

Tensions further escalated when the Secretary to the Cabinet issued a public statement on June 17, reportedly limiting public participation in the reception of the late President’s remains. Zulu said this move not only sidelined the family but denied them the right to invite people they deemed necessary for such a significant and emotional moment.

“The family find it very difficult to believe that government would stick to their end of the agreement,” Zulu declared. “And have resolved, sadly so, that the mortal remains of President Edgar Lungu would not return home today.”

The latest development has cast a shadow over what was expected to be a dignified and solemn return of Zambia’s sixth President. While government officials have yet to issue a formal response to the family’s accusations, sources indicate that efforts to mediate the impasse are ongoing behind closed doors.

Observers say the public nature of the disagreement is highly unusual and reflects deep mistrust and strained relations between the family and government authorities.

Despite the conflict, the family maintains hope for a resolution. “We still believe that in due time, the remains of President Edgar Lungu will return home and be laid to rest in a manner that respects both family wishes and national dignity,” said Zulu.

As the nation remains in mourning, the political undercurrents surrounding Lungu’s funeral have added an unexpected layer of controversy to a period meant for unity and remembrance.