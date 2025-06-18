In a solemn announcement Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa confirmed that the mortal remains of Zambia’s sixth President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu will be repatriated from South Africa to Zambia on Wedneday 18th June 2025 at 14 hours.

Mr. Kangwa detailed that the casket will arrive at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) and will be received with full military honours by the Zambia Defence Force. Due to limited capacity, attendance at the ceremonial reception will be strictly by invitation. The event will be broadcast live by ZNBC, ZANIS TV, Prime TV, Diamond TV, and other media outlets

Following the ceremony, the body will initially proceed to lie in state at the late President’s private residence at Plot 56660 Chifwema Road, New Kasama. Public viewings will then take place at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre from Thursday, 19 June through Saturday, 21 June.

Belverdere Lodge will remain the official designated venue for the State Funeral during the period of National mourning.

This development comes after formal agreement between the Government and the Lungu family on funeral arrangements. These plans follow a reunification process amid a previously tense mourning period.

The Government urges members of the public to continue to mourn the departed Sixth President with dignity and respect.