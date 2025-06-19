State expresses regret, assures ongoing dialogue with family and South African authorities

The Zambian Government has confirmed that the remains of the late Sixth Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu,were not repatriated to Zambia on the expected date of Wednesday, 18th June 2025. In a press statement released by Secretary to the Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa, the Government acknowledged the national disappointment and reaffirmed its commitment to securing a dignified and united send-off in consultation with the bereaved family.

The statement reveals that despite diplomatic engagements and progress made through joint discussions with the Lungu family and the South African Government, the anticipated arrival was delayed. The Government maintains its readiness to honour the late President with a State Funeral and full military honours, pledging continued engagement until an amicable resolution is reached. Church leaders have been thanked for their neutral mediation.

Full official statement

Republic of Zambia

Press Statement for Immediate Release

The Government wishes to inform the nation that the remains of the Late Sixth President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, were not repatriated to Zambia today. We acknowledge that this is contrary to the previous announcement that the remains would be received in Zambia, today Wednesday, 18th June 2025.

This is not the outcome we sought. We acknowledge the disappointment this may bring to many, and we share in that sentiment. Throughout this trying time, you, the Zambian people, have exemplified the core values that define us in our motto of

“One Zambia, One Nation”.

Over the past two weeks, the Government of the Republic of Zambia has been fully engaged with the bereaved family of our late Sixth President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, to secure the dignified repatriation of his mortal remains from South Africa and the conduct of a State Funeral here at home. Government has also made efforts to engage the Government of the Republic of South Africa to assist with the repatriation of the remains of the late former Head of State through diplomatic efforts which resulted in the arrangement for military honours to be accorded at the send off ceremony of the late former President of the Republic of Zambia.

Despite the challenges encountered along the way, the discussions yielded significant progress. On Saturday, 14 June 2025, Government and the family reached a common understanding, after which a joint press briefing was held in Pretoria on Sunday June 15, 2025. A detailed programme was then publicly announced by the family, outlining the arrival of the body in Lusaka on Wednesday, 18 June 2025, and the burial on Monday, 23 June 2025. In this same joint address, it was announced that the President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema would superintend over the State Funeral, as Head of State.

The Government and the people of Zambia are as per our laws and tradition, on matters related to the handling of the affairs of a deceased former Head of State still prepared to accord our 6th Republican President with full military honour’s due to him as a former Head

of State of this country. The State Funeral was to honour his services to this nation, and to accord the people of Zambia an opportunity to bid him farewell and a dignified funeral.

Nevertheless, Government remains open, and indeed committed, to re-engagement until an amicable resolution is achieved.

In that spirit, we are grateful for the continued mediation by senior church leaders who are faithfully serving as neutral facilitators between Government and the family. Their counsel and prayers are most welcome at this delicate hour.

The Government wishes to appeal to each one of us to remain calm, united, and prayerful. Let us avoid speculation, divisive rhetoric, or actions that may inflame emotions. Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu served this nation at the highest level. He deserves a final resting place marked by dignity, decorum, and national solidarity.

At an appropriate moment, the President will address the nation and provide further guidance. Until then, the Government will continue its consultations with the family, mindful of the need to accord our late former President the honour commensurate with his office and service.

May the Almighty God guide our deliberations, comfort the bereaved family, and bless the Republic of Zambia as we navigate this trying period together.

I thank you, and may God bless our great nation.

Patrick Kangwa

Secretary to the Cabinet

Released to the Media

18th June, 2025