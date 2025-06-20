Edgar Lungu to Be Buried in South Africa, Family Confirms Private Funeral
The family of the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has confirmed that the former head of state will be laid to rest in Johannesburg, South Africa, following a private family ceremony. In a statement issued today, the family expressed deep appreciation for the support received from across Africa and commended the South African government for its non-interference and respect for their decision.
Family spokesperson Hon. Makebi Zulu noted that the family seeks peace and unity during this difficult period, and that further funeral details will be communicated in due course.
PRESS STATEMENT FROM THE EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU FAMILY
For Immediate Release
On behalf of the Lungu family, we wish to announce that the funeral and burial of our beloved Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu will take place here in South Africa, in accordance with the family’s wishes for a private ceremony.
This period has been deeply emotional for the family, and we are grateful for the overwhelming support and condolences extended to the family from across the continent and the globe.
We would especially like to extend our sincere appreciation to the Government of the Republic of South Africa for their respectful support and for honouring the family’s decision to hold a private funeral and burial here in South Africa.
Your non-interference and respect of the South African Constitution, the rights of the family, and the desire of the family is commendable and will give space to mourn and celebrate the life of our loved Edgar Chagwa Lungu in dignity and peace.
The visit of the Honourable Minister for International Relations, Mr. Ronald Lamola, was heartwarming when he came to convey a message of condolences on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The Lungu family continues to seek peace and unity amongst fellow Zambians during this time and thanks all friends, supporters, and members of the public for their understanding, compassion and willingness to mourn the former Head of State who, as it has been resolved by the family, will be buried here in Johannesburg, South Africa, at a private funeral.
Further details regarding the funeral arrangements and burial will be shared with the Zambian and South African public in due course.
Issued by:
Hon. Makebi Zulu
Family Spokesperson
Please just bury Lungu anywhere his family wishes…..no more unnecessary drama….let the family mourn in peace…
I am with the family on this. In the absence of constitutional guidelines, they are the undisputable and only real authority on this funeral.
Quiet embarrassing, you pull off the national mourning, and next the family decisively and swiftly says we are burrying in South Africa. This could have been avoided if the state honoured its part.
Maloza ayo, I thought Chief Mumbi was even there to guide!! The country mourned without the body of the deceased! He went as a patient, how can RSA agree to burial of a foreigner like a stateless John Doe? I’m shocked! France would NEVER have agreed to LPM being buried in France! Where were his parish priests since they reverred in “christianity”? As an africanI’m shocked to the core – Mr Ramaposa surely? Tambo and others who died in exile were returned home to SA, Zimbabwe etc…maloza!
You are hurt ka lol
Only ex dictators or former misruling leaders get buried on foreign soil.Mobutu Sese Seko,Idi Amin,Bettino Craxi…
Kwame Nkrumah was first buried in Guinea baba then later after negotiations between two govts transported the remains to his home town . The same can be done here palibe maloza apa
He shall be brought back to Zambia after August Next year
Now we will never know that he is really unalive. Habeas corpus.
@Shokoshugi then you do not know what MALOZA means = facilitating a curse! He went as a patient, he was NOT an exiled refugee/persecutee…Wait for the spat! There are those hoarding this as a “rallying call” next year…fili okotuleya…
Stranger than fiction!
Monumental and peace inducing decision.Zambians won’t be held hostage anymore and nation building is back on top of priorities.
All is well, the family has every right to bury where they wish
Don’t disturb them, they are the final authority. The order of descision making will always be family first, his party second and us the people together with the state third
RIP ECL – A humble and dedicated servant leader of Zambia
This is not how we should live as a country…so much hate…..we shouldn’t be sworn enemies just because we belong to different Political parties and have different ideologies…
True. Ideology? That one NO. We just operate according to where the wind blows
There’s no guarantee that the burial process by the family and friends was going to go smoothly. I for saw obstacles and stampedes. Let it end the way it has ended. He’s not the first leader to be buried in a foreign land.
I stand with the family
We should learn to forgive each other and move on….we can’t be walking around with a heart of hate and vengeance…..as a humanist am very disappointed with Zambian Politicians on both sides….
Dear Advisors to the President,
There were only 2 days left before the end of the national mourning. Was there a convincing reason for not letting run its course?
Ending it abruptly like that showed anger and emotion which should be reserved at this time.
The swift and decisive response to bury ECL in SA by his family who are the final authority on this funeral is a direct response to the abrupt end of the national mourning, and it embarrasses the state that a former head of state must be lying in foreign soil.
Issued by Friends of Peace & Justice, Lusaka 20th June 2025
“it embarrasses the state that a former head of state must be lying in foreign soil.”
How is that an embarrassment to the state? The family never wanted to bring the body but tried to hold the state at ransom. Wherever Lungug is buried, it does not affect Zambians in any way. Life goes on as usual.. Just go and join them if you want in South Africa.
Comment: In Africa, death at times reconciles sworn enemies. But this Zambian issue is sounding unusual.
A blooming shame
A price for this is going to be high
there is no doubt about that
HH should have got off his high horse flown to SA and personally tried to make some peace with the family, Instead of delegating others to clean the mess
Advisors therelizno?
I am with the family on this. If you who is not wanted at a funeral you are the first one to stop Zambians from going to receive the remains at the airport, then let’s bury in SA.