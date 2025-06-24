The Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development has firmly refuted claims that it has sanctioned mining activities at Senseli Mine in Chingola on the Copperbelt Province.

The Ministry has further emphasised its unwavering commitment to legal and regulated mining operations across the country.

Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Paul Kabuswe, has clarified that Senseli Mine is a privately owned entity and that the government has not issued any official mining authorisation.

In a statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka, Mr. Kabuswe revealed that discussions are currently underway with the mine owners to formalise operations in strict adherence to national mining laws.

“The government does not condone illegal mining; we are working closely with the owners of Senseli Mine to ensure that their activities are regularised and meet the required safety and legal standards,” he stated.

Mr. Kabuswe has since assured the public that the government, through its security and regulatory agencies, is committed to upholding lawful practices in the mining sector and will not tolerate illegal mining activities.

He also addressed recent speculation regarding the presence of Chingola Member of Parliament, Chipoka Mulenga, at Senseli Mine, stating that Mr Mulenga’s visit was not an endorsement of unauthorised operations but an effort to educate miners on the importance of legal compliance.

The Minister disclosed that all illegal miners operating at Konkola Copper Mines’ (KCM) Nchanga Mine were directed to vacate the premises last Saturday.

He added that the security personnel have since been deployed to the area to maintain order and enforce the directive.