A Pretoria court this morning issued an emergency order halting the private burial of Zambia’s former president, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, just hours before the ceremony in Johannesburg was due to commence. The legal move follows a last-minute application filed by Zambia’s Attorney General in a bid to repatriate Lungu’s remains for a state funeral in Lusaka

Zambia’s Attorney General Mr. Mulilo D. Kabesha, SC,lodged a case in the Gauteng Division of the High Court, urging the court to issue an interim interdict to stop the burial pending a full hearing scheduled for August 4. The state insists that, by law, a former head of state qualifies for a full state funeral at Embassy Park—a site reserved for Zambian presidents.

Deputy Judge President Aubrey Phago Ledwaba confirmed that both the Zambian government and Lungu’s family have agreed that no burial should proceed until the August hearing. Although mourners gathered at Johannesburg’s Cathedral of Christ the King, transport of the body was halted as the legal case unfolded, forcing family members to attend the hearing in funeral attire

The Lungu family allege that The late President Edgar Lungu requested that current President Hakainde Hichilema his political rival,be excluded from his funeral.The government, however, argues that personal preferences cannot supersede national protocols that designate state funerals for former presidents. Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha said Zambia has already prepared a presidential grave at the national cemetery and asserted that public interest demands full military honors, regardless of family wishes.

A memorial Mass was held at the cathedral in lieu of the planned burial. Pretoria’s interim ruling leaves the body in South African custody until the full hearing on August 4.

Attorney General Kabesha expressed optimism that negotiations with the family would resume and emphasized, “He’s not a refugee,” indicating the Zambian governments expectation to retrieve Lungu’s body and relocate it to Lusaka.