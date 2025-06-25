THE LUNGU FAMILY NEEDS CLOSURE RIGHT NOW BY BURYING IN ZAMBIA – NOT WAIT UNTIL 2026; THOUGHTS ON HOW TO END THE IMPASSE.

BY Dr Yobert K. Shamapande

Fellow Zambians: the country faces a monumental challenge – our 6th former president Edger Chagwa Lungu (ECL) is about to be buried in South Africa, away from his native homeland and the people he led for 7 years. This means that all that Zambia has stood for as a society, as the centre for peace and stability, and as the paragon of moral virtue in the region is now at stake.

It’s deeply troubling, and a time to speak out!

However, it is not too late to help the family out and reverse this terrible situation since the South African authorities have not yet publicly committed themselves on the matter.

Obviously, the Lungu family is grief-stricken and making difficult decisions under the intense fog of deep pain and desperation. But they will struggle mightily to find peace and closure after burying former president Lungu in South Africa while returning home without him. Their pain and sense of loss will only deepen and become more intense.

But there must be a way out. Below are my thoughts about how to help that family and end this unfortunate impasse:

First, remove all politics from this funeral saga. All this PF political declarations that “Lungu’s body to be repatriated immediately HH loses power in 2026 “ are just that, political gimmicks, speculative electioneering, that fail to address the family’s deep pain or their immediate best interests. Just as the PF’s meaningless declaration of seven days of national mourning was equally a hollow gesture, political gimmick when everybody knew that to be squarely a statutory government responsibility.

All political parties should take a back seat – to family and government — on this important national issue. This is the first time in Zambia that the funeral of a president or former head of state has been so politicized and subjected to a three-polar decision-making — the family, government, and the PF political party. Usually, that has been the province of only the family and sitting government.

And we have had clear precedents to draw on.

–When former president Frederick Chiluba passed on in June 2011, his political party the MMD (which was also happened to be in power at the time) did not declare seven days of national mourning nor get entangled up in his burial arrangements. Those matters were left entirely to the family and the state institutions.

— Further, after former founding president Kenneth Kaunda (KK) died in June 2021 (when PF under ECL was still in power), his party UNIP, did not get involved in declaring 21 days of mourning or other funeral issues. It was strictly a family and PF government matter. State institutions also overruled KK’s family concerning his personal will to be buried along side his late wife of 67 years mama Betty Kaunda.

–Similarly, following the death of former president Rupiah Banda (RB) in March 2022 (while UPND under Hakainde Hichilema was in power) the handling of his funeral fell to his family and the government, and all sailed through smoothly. RB’s political party, the MMD, never interfered in any way. And we hear that RB facilitated his own funeral by leaving clearly written burial instructions or guidelines.

So, why has ECL’s funeral suddenly turned into a confusing political football of scoring points and electioneering?

That brings me to my second point: faithfully honour ECL’s written Will, if one exists. What did he write about his funeral and burial? He was a political figure with patriotic instincts. I very much doubt he could have instructed to be buried in South Africa or elsewhere upon his death. At this critical hour, ECL’s own guidance would be indispensable to break this funeral logjam.

Finally, a last-ditch intervention. Since the relationship between the family and government has become toxic, it’s now time to salvage Zambia’s reputation. Dispatch to South Africa a non-government delegation comprising V J. Mwaanga— a seasoned diplomat who knows all the players there to attend to any remaining diplomatic wrinkles; Senior Chief Mumbi of Petauke – to appeal to the family’s cultural instincts and persuasions; and clergy, the Bishops – to prayerfully embrace the family, console their broken hearts and assure them that all will be well to repatriate their beloved Lungu’s remains back home.

And once the body is back home, it should be the mission of the clergy to guide the family throughout the funeral. Let them choose where they want to bury, either in Ndola, his birthplace or Petauke, his ancestral soil. As awkward and uncomfortable as it may be, President Hichilema can superintend this effort from a distance – allowing only two government institutions to play supportive roles: the Secretary to the Cabinet to provide logistics, and the military forces that must honour their former Commander-in-Chief no matter where he will be put to rest in the country.

Ultimately, this would be a win, win, win all around – the Lungu family will find peace and real closure; the sovereign State of Zambia will preserve its international and regional reputation intact; the Zambian people will remain standing tall as the proud paragons of ethical virtue. And Zambia will have met this moment once again – One Zambia, One Nation!