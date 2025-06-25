The news emanating from South Africa around the issue of former president, Edgar Lungu makes sad reading. For instance, the South African government has confirmed that the Lungu family had permanent resident status of that country. Where’s the sense of patriotism here? How can a President maintain unbreakable ties with another country to the extent of even acquiring identify documents, let alone massively investing in that country? Isn’t that worst betrayal of one’s country?
From the time ba Lungu found himself a tenant in State House, his nationality has been a matter of intense debate, and as controversial as it could get! There are conflicting accounts of where he was born – Kitwe’s Chimwemwe township and Ndola ‘Central’ Hospital in 1956…..How can a human being be born in two different places?
What is now known as Ndola Central Hospital was called Ndola Hospital and it was a whites only facility prior to Independence! How is it possible then that ba Lungu was born in Ndola Hospital?
Was ba Lungu really one of us……or even a patriotic citizen?
Let’s us put this in a proper perspective: Our first President, Kenneth Kaunda traced his roots back to Chinsali in the present day Muchinga province; Frederick Chiluba always reminded us of having his umbilical cord buried kwa Musangu, Luapula province while it is common knowledge Levy Mwanawasa hailed from kwi Lamba, Ndola rural.
Although he is said to have spent part of his youthful days in Zimbabwe, there’s no doubt about it, Rupiah Banda’s parents came from Chipata, Eastern province where he briefly settled after saying ‘adios’ to politics. And everyone of us knows Micheal Sata was from Chitulika village in Mpika, Northern province where his father happened to be a village headman before he had enough of making tea for the muzungus.
Incumbent President, Hakainde Hichilema is from Bweengwa, Southern province. All of us have been privy to this have even before he set foot into the colonial mansion at Plot 1 Independence Avenue!
The 1 billion Kwacha question is, who knows about ba Lungu’s village? What about his Chief or village headman? How come his blood relatives – brothers, sisters, uncles and aunties are still missing in action when one Makebi Zulu, his lawyer, has stolen the show? During his presidency for instance, did we ever see anyone from his village claiming to be his relative? Where has that so-called sister of his come from at this late hour?
What is the genuine identify of ba Lungu, imwe mwe bantu?
Mike Mulongoti and his colleague, Fresher Siwale tried to put matters to rest when they came up with earth shattering claims ba Lungu was masquerading under stolen identity….his real name was Jonathan Mutaware of Malawian or Mozambican extraction whose parents came to Northern Rhodesia to work in the mines on the Copperbelt in the early 50s.
Of course, this matter came up in court in 2018. But lo and behold, Mulongoti passed on mysteriously before the nation could get to know the truth while Siwale is battling illness somewhere in Lusaka after being brutally tortured while in prison.
What about Social media reports are getting he was in possession of a Zimbabwean passport, two different diplomatic passports from two other countries and two green passports at the time of admission to hospital?
Ba News Diggers naimwe, you aren’t reputed for investigative journalism for nothing. Can’t you smell anything fishy here? Please assign someone with a good nose for news to sniff around this issue.
Prince Bill M Kaping’a
Political/Social Analyst
I think the Lungu family have opened a pandoras box that was best kept closed. We would never have known that Lungu had applied for permanent residency in south africa if they had kept a low profile! Not sure what all this bitterness towards HH is all about. The PF are the ones who persecuted HH as an opposition leader- even led to the shooting of several UPND supporters and or bystanders. It shows what calibre of people the PF and the Lungu family trully are/were. What exactly did Lungu die of? We knew the cause of death of all the other presidents why is this one a secret? Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones!
Was KK zambian ??
Whether ECL was or wasn’t why question now
The fact remains he was voted in to be president
Yes KK was Zambian. His Malawian roots are known. His father came to Northern Rhodesia. He fought, and was imprsoned, for Northern Rhodesia to become Zambia. In that respect he was a Zambian. He is more Zambian than Barak Obama is American. Questioning now because of strange things: a sister pitches up from nowhere, no other relative with her, no even any one of her children; A family of only wife (who does not represent Lungu family lineage) and sister only at the funeral (the rest children), and the representative is an outsider. Strange indeed, and never head of in Zambia.
The question is when did he obtain South African residence…..so much corruption at Home Affairs office in South Africa…Money talks….and this means he was a fake Patriot