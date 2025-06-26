ECZ Greenlights Lumezi By-Election After Correcting Ballot Omission

Newsroom | June 26, 2025

LUMEZI, EASTERN PROVINCE — The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has confirmed that the by-election in Lumezi Constituency will proceed as scheduled, following the correction of an earlier ballot paper omission that excluded the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) candidate.

The oversight, which sparked controversy last week, had raised concerns over electoral transparency and the credibility of the Commission’s processes. However, ECZ officials moved quickly to rectify the error and reassure the public of the institution’s readiness to conduct free, fair, and peaceful polls.

In a press briefing, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro stated, “We have completed the reprinting of ballot papers, including all validly nominated candidates. Logistics and security arrangements have also been finalised to ensure a smooth voting process.”

The Lumezi seat fell vacant following the nullification of the previous Member of Parliament’s election due to electoral malpractice. The upcoming by-election will see a competitive field of candidates, with the UPND hopeful now reinstated and opposition parties, including PF and independent contenders, eager to capture the seat.

The ECZ’s prompt correction has been welcomed by observers, though some civil society organisations have called for a thorough review of internal procedures. “While we commend the ECZ for acting swiftly, we urge them to investigate the root cause of the omission and implement safeguards to prevent future errors,” said Grace Mulenga of the Electoral Rights Alliance.

Security in the constituency has also been heightened ahead of voting day. Eastern Province Police Commissioner Limpo Liywalii confirmed the deployment of additional officers to ensure peace and order. “We have increased patrols and will be monitoring all political gatherings to prevent potential flare-ups,” he said.

Political parties have resumed campaigns, and voter education programs have been stepped up to encourage turnout. The ECZ has dispatched civic educators to Lumezi to remind citizens of their rights and the importance of peaceful participation.

Local residents expressed mixed feelings. “I’m glad the UPND candidate is back on the ballot. We need to hear all options,” said farmer Joseph Tembo. Others voiced skepticism about the electoral process. “They say it was a mistake, but who’s to say it won’t happen again?” asked trader Miriam Banda.

The UPND has vowed to intensify its campaign efforts in the final stretch. Party spokesperson Joseph Kalimbwe said, “This seat is critical, not just for Lumezi but for national representation. We will leave no stone unturned.”

The outcome of the Lumezi by-election is expected to serve as a bellwether for voter sentiment ahead of the 2026 general elections. Analysts say a UPND victory could be seen as public endorsement of the ruling party’s policies, while a loss may signal dissatisfaction in key rural constituencies.

As the nation watches closely, ECZ’s handling of the by-election — from correction of errors to enforcement of peace will also serve as a litmus test for the Commission’s credibility and independence.