Three weeks ago, I issued a statement on behalf of the Republican Progressive Party (RPP), and in my capacity as Party President, commending the UPND Government on the positive economic developments our country is beginning to experience. Today, even as we mourn former president Edgar Lungu, we cannot overlook the encouraging signs of economic resilience and progress.

Fellow citizens, despite these dark days of mourning, the Zambian economy has continued to show signs of resilience and stoicism against emerging challenges. For instance, the Kwacha has appreciated to levels below K23 for the first time in 16 months, while fuel prices have been trending downwards on the domestic market.

This has happened even in the face of heightened geopolitical and geo-economic tensions,particularly in the Middle East, which pose risks to the recent economic gains our country has recorded. Notably, Bloomberg—a globally respected media outlet—has ranked Zambia as one of the fastest-growing economies on the African continent, with the Kwacha being recognised as

the second-best performing currency in Africa.

Furthermore, the United Nations in Zambia released the 2025 Human Development Report last week, revealing that Zambia has improved its Human Development Index (HDI) from 0.551 in 2014 to 0.588 in 2024. This reflects notable progress in areas such as access to education, health, and improved living standards for our people.

Policies such as free education, the massive recruitment of teachers and health workers, and the unlocking of domestic resources to clear longstanding arrears and pensions are beginning to bear fruit. As RPP, we commend the UPND Government for their continued fiscal discipline,resilience, and steadfast policy direction under extremely challenging global circumstances.

We are hopeful that the recently announced ceasefire in the Middle East will help bring stability to that region and prevent possible hikes in global oil prices, which could otherwise reverse the gains we have seen in reducing fuel prices locally.

At the same time, we remain watchful of international copper market developments.

The deepening copper squeeze and historic backwardation, caused by falling inventories, potential US tariffs, and pricing crises at smelters, are likely to drive copper prices to record highs in the medium term. As a copper-producing nation, Zambia is poised to benefit significantly from these developments.

In conclusion, even as we mourn, let us remain hopeful, prayerful, and focused on preserving peace, unity, and the progress we are making as a nation.

I thank you.

Leslie Chikuse