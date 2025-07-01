Chisamba District Commissioner Joel Mboyoma has praised Chief Chamuka of the Lenje people for his pivotal role in Zambia’s clean energy development, following the successful allocation of over 100 hectares of customary land for the construction of a 100-megawatt solar power plant in the district.

Speaking after the commissioning of the facility, Mr. Mboyoma expressed deep appreciation for the traditional leader’s forward-thinking decision, describing it as a catalyst for regional investment and economic transformation.

“We are grateful to Chief Chamuka for availing land for this important national project,” Mr. Mboyoma said. “His commitment has opened the door for broader investment opportunities in Chisamba and the Central Province.”

The District Commissioner emphasized that the solar power plant, now the largest in Zambia, positions Chisamba as a prime destination for development across multiple sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, and renewable energy.

“This project sets a strong example. It shows that when traditional leadership and government collaborate, we can attract serious investment. I call on more investors to consider Chisamba — the chief is welcoming, and the potential here is significant.”

Mr. Mboyoma noted that much of the land in the district remains under customary tenure, which offers flexibility for community-led economic initiatives. He urged investors to engage with traditional leaders in a respectful and transparent manner to unlock development opportunities.