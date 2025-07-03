President Hakainde Hichilema led a high-level engagement with a visiting delegation from the World Bank, the Zambia Chamber of Mines, and other key players in the mining industry to explore pathways for strengthening Zambia’s economic foundations through sectoral collaboration and reform.

The World Bank team was led by Dr. Achim Fock, Country Manager for Zambia, while the Zambia Chamber of Mines was represented by its President and Chairman, Mr. Anthony Malenga. The meeting brought together stakeholders from across the mining sector for an in-depth dialogue on the structural and operational challenges facing the industry, and how targeted reforms and partnerships could address them.

In his remarks, President Hichilema emphasized the importance of building institutional and technical capacity as a cornerstone for sustainable development.

“This dialogue forms part of our broader ambition to align sectoral reforms with Zambia’s economic transformation agenda,” said President Hichilema. “By working together, we aim to create sustainable employment opportunities for our citizens and foster a robust and inclusive economic ecosystem.”

The engagement also highlighted the government’s commitment to domestic revenue mobilization and enhancing the capacity of the Treasury, with the mining sector playing a central role in this strategy.

“Our ultimate objective is to deliver tangible benefits to the Zambian people by unlocking the full economic potential of not just mining, but of all productive sectors,” the President added.

President Hichilema reaffirmed the government’s resolve to continue working in close partnership with the World Bank, the mining industry, and other stakeholders to ensure that reforms yield long-term economic resilience and inclusive growth.