Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson, Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, held a press briefing addressing key matters of national interest, ranging from constitutional reforms and the economy to the ongoing dispute over the funeral of former President Edgar Lungu.

IMPEACHMENT CALLS DISMISSED AS “POLITICAL STUNTS”

Hon. Mweetwa strongly dismissed calls for the impeachment of President Hakainde Hichilema, labelling them a politically motivated distraction aimed at derailing public focus from the country’s developmental progress.

“President Hichilema has not breached any article of the Constitution or written law with respect to Bill 7,” the Minister said. “There is no legal basis, even from the courts, suggesting a violation warranting impeachment.”

He clarified that the Constitutional Court’s judgment regarding Bill 7 was advisory, not instructive, and no part of the ruling accused the government of violating constitutional provisions.

The Minister confirmed that Bill 7 has been deferred, not withdrawn, in order to facilitate broader consultations, particularly in response to concerns raised during the June 4, 2025 stakeholder meeting. The government plans to reintroduce the bill in September to address constitutional gaps ahead of the 2026 elections.

“Let us focus on real issues like the cost of living, which is slowly improving, the reduction in fuel prices, and the strengthening kwacha — all signs of solid economic policy,” Mweetwa urged political players.

COST OF LIVING & BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY

The Minister acknowledged public frustration with static commodity prices despite the recent fuel price reduction announced by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB).

“Every time fuel goes up, prices of goods and services increase — but when fuel drops, nothing changes,” he said. “We urge the business community to reflect the government’s efforts to make life affordable for ordinary Zambians.”

He also refuted social media rumours that Zambia’s power generation was reducing Zimbabwe’s load-shedding, noting that Zambezi River Authority allocates water equally to both countries. Zambia’s gains, he clarified, are not at Zimbabwe’s expense.

President Hichilema has directed all ministries to minimize travel and use virtual platforms like Zoom as part of broader fiscal discipline amid current economic realities.

LUNGU FUNERAL IMPASSE: SEEKING A ZAMBIAN SOLUTION

Hon. Mweetwa addressed the ongoing legal impasse regarding the burial of former President Edgar Lungu, stating that the Attorney General’s lawsuit in South Africa was not malicious or intended to pressure the Lungu family.

“Government has always desired an amicable, dignified resolution — as one Zambian family,” he said. “It would be wonderful to look back and say we resolved this among ourselves, not through a foreign court directive.”

The Minister thanked the South African Government for encouraging dialogue and noted that the court in Pretoria is expected to deliver its ruling on 4th August 2025. He reaffirmed President Hichilema’s desire to maintain the national tradition of burying former presidents in one designated location.

“Let us exercise restraint, particularly in the political space, and avoid making inflammatory remarks,” he added.

SOLAR ENERGY EXPANSION AND EXPORTS EXPLAINED

Mweetwa revealed that Phase II of the 100MW Chisamba Solar Power Plant will commence by August 2025, with a 10-month completion timeline. Zambia currently faces a 590MW power deficit, which the Chisamba plant and load management efforts are helping to cushion.

Addressing public concerns over power exports, the Minister clarified that Zambia is exporting only 190MW, strictly to meet binding contracts under the Southern Africa Power Pool.

“Terminating these agreements would lead to costly penalties for ZESCO,” he noted, adding that Zambia is importing power at lower rates than it exports, making it an economically rational decision.

As the nation moves forward on multiple fronts — constitutional reform, energy expansion, and economic recovery — the government has urged all stakeholders to engage constructively and prioritize national unity and progress.

“The path ahead is clearer, greener, and more hopeful,” Mweetwa concluded.