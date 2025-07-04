President Hakainde Hichilema presided over the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and senior government officials, urging them to serve with integrity, diligence, and humility in line with their oaths of office.

The officials sworn into office include:

Mr. Alfred Silamba Sakwiya – Permanent Secretary, Management Development Division, Cabinet Office

Mr. Chibelaka Hilton Chibeleka – Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Cabinet Office

Dr. Max Mudenda Choombe – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Fisheries

Mrs. Joma Tambatamba Simuyi – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health

Mrs. Beatrice Penzi Chinyama Chilomo – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Community Development and Social Services

Also sworn in were:

Ms. Stella Chishimba Nyonda – Deputy Auditor General

Mr. George Kanyamula Zulu – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary

President Hichilema reminded the appointees of their responsibility to implement government policies effectively and to manage public resources responsibly, always with the interests of the Zambian people at heart.

“It is paramount that they uphold the oaths taken today, executing their duties with diligence, integrity, and humility,” the President said.

He further extended congratulations to the newly appointed officials, expressing confidence in their ability to contribute meaningfully to national development.