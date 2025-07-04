Advertisement Banner
Friday, July 4, 2025
Feature Politics

President Hichilema Swears In New Permanent Secretaries and Senior Officials

By Chief Editor
President Hakainde Hichilema presided over the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and senior government officials, urging them to serve with integrity, diligence, and humility in line with their oaths of office.

The officials sworn into office include:

Mr. Alfred Silamba Sakwiya – Permanent Secretary, Management Development Division, Cabinet Office

Mr. Chibelaka Hilton Chibeleka – Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Cabinet Office

Dr. Max Mudenda Choombe – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Fisheries

Mrs. Joma Tambatamba Simuyi – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health

Mrs. Beatrice Penzi Chinyama Chilomo – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Community Development and Social Services

Also sworn in were:

Ms. Stella Chishimba Nyonda – Deputy Auditor General

Mr. George Kanyamula Zulu – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary

President Hichilema reminded the appointees of their responsibility to implement government policies effectively and to manage public resources responsibly, always with the interests of the Zambian people at heart.

“It is paramount that they uphold the oaths taken today, executing their duties with diligence, integrity, and humility,” the President said.

He further extended congratulations to the newly appointed officials, expressing confidence in their ability to contribute meaningfully to national development.

Chief Editor
Chief Editor

    • The life of Zambians is deteriorating by the day since 2021, no changes any where. Full of excuses from this government ever since they took over,excuses ranging from Ukraine war, to PF, to debt(as if when they were promising they did not assess) to drought and yet their economy started deteriorating even before the drought because of suffocating local contractors with lack of payments when they took over, there by suffocating the economy, who does not know that private sector runs the economy

    • Usual ceremonial exercises which do not improve the life of me the common man. As a common man, my question is, is there no provision for one to resign when one has failed the way this President has lamentably failed. No malice here. Our living conditions have clearly got worse ever since he took over.

