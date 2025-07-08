Chief Mukungule of the Bisa People in Mpika District has raised concern over the illegal gold mining activities taking place in Mukungule Game Management Area GMA in his chiefdom.

The traditional leader said illegal miners have invaded Kaluba and Mupamadzi farming blocks in Mukungule Game Management Area causing significant damage to the wildlife sanctuary.

He expressed concern that if the situation is not addressed, it will cause significant damage to the land and water pollution in the nearby streams around the area.

Chief Mukungule was speaking through his representative, Mr Makaliki Chilumba, during a stakeholders meeting held at Northern Rock Hotel in Mpika District.

He implored government authorities to take a keen interest and stop the ongoing illegal gold mining activities before the situation gets out of hand.

“We understand that our people want to earn a living, but it should not be through illegal mining activities in a game management area,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kapamba Ward Councillor John Chali said, despite several warnings, the illegal miners have continued conducting mining activities in the area.