Chief Mukungule of the Bisa People in Mpika District has raised concern over the illegal gold mining activities taking place in Mukungule Game Management Area GMA in his chiefdom.
The traditional leader said illegal miners have invaded Kaluba and Mupamadzi farming blocks in Mukungule Game Management Area causing significant damage to the wildlife sanctuary.
He expressed concern that if the situation is not addressed, it will cause significant damage to the land and water pollution in the nearby streams around the area.
Chief Mukungule was speaking through his representative, Mr Makaliki Chilumba, during a stakeholders meeting held at Northern Rock Hotel in Mpika District.
He implored government authorities to take a keen interest and stop the ongoing illegal gold mining activities before the situation gets out of hand.
“We understand that our people want to earn a living, but it should not be through illegal mining activities in a game management area,” he said.
Meanwhile, Kapamba Ward Councillor John Chali said, despite several warnings, the illegal miners have continued conducting mining activities in the area.
What illegal? Find a way of incorporating these artesanal miners into the system. The usual government beaurecratic and tedious processes does not suit people who are desperate to eat. Have you seen how your much pronounced and self praised free education is far from the main priorities of the country. Sort out the bread and butter issues first. The straw you are clutching on called free education is not helping you.
Life is tougher in Zambia since 2021. Government is not in touch with reality, otherwise how do you explain the mocking of the people through daily self praise when the economy has collapsed. Investment in mines, debt restructuring, Moodys improved rating are all artificial stuff that have not improved the life of the common man. Has there been any improvement in the life of the common man with all these things, a big No is the answer. This mining taking place which i agree is not safe and dangerous is a survival line for the people. True, Find a way of regulating it on site somehow. I say somehow because we pay you to look for solutions
Government must use force to bring order first Even a hungry criminal can be shot for the public good
Mining is not allowed in a GMA. But the authorities should handle this illegality with a lot of care to avoid loss of life…
What’s the small scale miners association doing? Come on Simon, get your act together. You were warned 2 years ago…to no avail
Police, please use rubber bullets. You will achieve the same objective as live bullets but lives won’t be lost.
Indeed rubber bullets to the legs
