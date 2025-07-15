Dear Editor,

I write to bring it to the attention of the listening President Mr Hakainde Hichilema that the situation at Kasompe Airstrip is a time bomb yet to explode in the face of politics.

After the demolition of the houses there three years ago, instigated by the Council through the Mayor, everybody was meant to believe that the airstrip was encroached by people, yet it is actually council that had planned that area secretly and named it New Ndeke. People were only used as a scape goat.

Later on, there were court litigations which are still going on but surprisingly, council with its stubbornness by the Town Clerk Namukolo Kalufyanya, have taken soldiers there who are currently harassingly people, even passersby. Apparently, these officers are operating on instructions by Council through the Mayor, Councillors Mbalama, Muke and the Town Clerk so that they grab land and sell to the highest bidder.

It is not a shock that a lot of land relocation in Chingola is a sorry state where even resolutions by the council take ages to be implemented. When asked, our civic leaders are saying the town clerk is not sanctioning and when pushed she claims she is highly connected and can not be pushed. Why did Chingola accept this woman who was rejected everywhere prior to her posting here? She was fired in PF because of such behavior of undermining the government of the day.

My appeal to the President is that Chingola will be difficult for campaigns, especially if the current serving leaders have to re-adopted. We are watching as we count eight months to go. Enough is enough for people of Chingola.

CONCERNED CHINGOLA RESIDENT