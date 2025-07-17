In a major milestone for Zambia’s economic revitalization efforts, President Hakainde Hichilema officially launched the Invest in Zambia International Conference at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka. The high-level event brings together regional and global investors, policymakers, and development partners to explore investment opportunities and forge transformative partnerships in Zambia and across Africa.

In his opening remarks, President Hichilema emphasized that the conference signals a new chapter in Zambia’s journey toward sustainable growth and prosperity, underpinned by bold reforms and a renewed commitment to economic openness.

“We proudly launched the ‘Invest in Zambia International Conference,’ an initiative that highlights the power of strategic partnerships to unlock Africa’s vast potential,” said President Hichilema. “Under the New Dawn Administration, we have undertaken bold and comprehensive reforms that have fundamentally reshaped Zambia’s investment landscape.”

The president outlined sweeping policy changes implemented by his government to build a stable and predictable investment environment. These include cutting bureaucratic red tape, streamlining business registration processes, and strengthening public–private dialogue platforms to ensure policy consistency and transparency.



Zambia’s central location and abundant resources were highlighted as key competitive advantages. With access to a regional market of over 400 million people and significant reserves of critical minerals like copper, cobalt, lithium, and manganese, the country is positioning itself as a gateway for regional trade and a hub for green energy transition investments.

“Zambia stands out as the ideal destination for investment — land-linked and strategically located in the heart of Southern and Central Africa,” the President noted. “We also offer vast potential in agriculture, tourism, and energy, along with a proud record of peace, stability, and democratic governance.”

President Hichilema called on conference delegates to move beyond dialogue and focus on concrete outcomes that deliver tangible benefits for Zambians.

“This conference must deliver more than dialogue,” he stated. “It must forge meaningful partnerships that translate into real investments — moving from potential to action, and from plans to results.”

The conference is expected to generate significant investor interest across mining, agribusiness, infrastructure, manufacturing, and clean energy sectors, with the government reiterating its commitment to creating an enabling environment that supports long-term, inclusive development.

The launch of the Invest in Zambia International Conference marks yet another step in Zambia’s effort to reposition itself as a prime destination for responsible and impactful investment on the African continent.