Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the Emmy-nominated actor and director best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, has died following an accidental drowning while vacationing in Costa Rica. He was 54.

Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) confirmed Warner’s death, stating that he drowned on Sunday afternoon at Playa Grande, a beach located in Cocles in the province of Limón on the country’s Caribbean coast. According to officials, Warner was caught in a strong ocean current between 2:00 and 2:30 p.m. local time.

Witnesses at the scene attempted to assist the actor and managed to bring him back to shore. Emergency responders from the Costa Rican Red Cross arrived shortly thereafter but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Warner rose to fame in the 1980s portraying Theo Huxtable, the only son in the fictional Huxtable family on NBC’s The Cosby Show, which aired from 1984 to 1992. The role earned him widespread acclaim and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 1986.

The actor was reportedly selected for his breakout role by Bill Cosby himself, chosen on the final day of a national casting search. Warner later built a multifaceted career as a director, poet, and musician, remaining active in both television and stage performances.

News of Warner’s passing has prompted an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues alike, many of whom have taken to social media to share condolences and celebrate his contributions to the entertainment industry.