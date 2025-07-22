Socialist Party leader Dr. Fred M’membe has issued a stark warning about the state of Zambia’s judiciary following the leak of an audio recording allegedly involving Minister of Community Development Doreen Mwamba and Patriotic Front (PF) MP Robert Chabinga. The recording, now submitted to the Pretoria High Court by the Lungu family’s legal team, purportedly details efforts to influence South African judges regarding the burial of former president Edgar Lungu.

The government has dismissed the audio as fabricated, citing possible AI manipulation—a claim met with skepticism by analysts. M’membe, however, described the recording as evidence of a broader assault on judicial independence. “This is not merely a moral failing but a systemic governance crisis,” he stated during a press briefing at his party’s headquarters. “Our courts must serve justice, not political agendas.”

M’membe condemned the alleged interference in South Africa’s judicial process as an overreach of executive power. “Attempting to sway courts in another sovereign state is unacceptable. It undermines the rule of law both domestically and internationally,” he said.

He further accused the UPND government of eroding Zambia’s constitutional safeguards by appointing political allies to key judicial and legal positions. “Multiparty democracy was hard-won, yet it is now being hollowed out—not through force, but through calculated influence.”

M’membe criticized the lack of response from Zambia’s judicial oversight bodies, including the Chief Justice, the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). “The audio has sparked regional attention, yet our institutions remain silent. Their inaction speaks volumes,” he noted.

He dismissed the government’s claim that the audio was AI-generated as “an affront to public intelligence,” emphasizing that the content’s specificity and verifiable details render such explanations implausible. “This tactic sets a dangerous precedent—allowing any damaging evidence to be dismissed as fabricated.”

M’membe demanded a parliamentary inquiry and the resignation of any officials implicated in the scandal. He also urged South African authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly, warning that judicial tampering across borders violates international norms.

Civil society groups, including Transparency International Zambia, have called for forensic analysis of the audio and the suspension of involved officials pending investigation. Meanwhile, human rights lawyers suggest South African courts could pursue contempt charges if evidence confirms attempted interference.

The UPND government maintains its stance, with media director Mark Simuuwe reiterating that the audio is a fabrication designed to distract from the administration’s development agenda. “We will not be sidetracked by baseless allegations,” he asserted.

Public sentiment, however, appears skeptical. Social media platforms have been flooded with criticism under the hashtag #LunguAudio, with many demanding accountability.

For M’membe, the scandal transcends immediate political fallout. “A judiciary compromised by the executive signals the decline of democracy itself,” he warned. “Without urgent corrective measures, this government’s legacy will be the erosion of Zambia’s democratic foundations.”