I write to appeal to the Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema to take quick action surrounding what is happening around the presidency right now as it is slowly denting the party’s image locally and internationally.

We cannot as the party in power always be going for damage controls when we are in the ruling. Its either you are surrounded by wrong people or play boys who don’t know how to do politics.

You have tirelessly removed this country from the ICU but the people around you are ill advising you. That is why they cannot do anything when people like Given Lubinda say they have their people in the system, this is it. We are not seeing a lot of your works being told to the people by your UPND Media team, because they are either ill funded or it is deliberate.

Take quick and decisive action now to save your face and that of the party, right now. Why are we having leaked audios connecting the presidency to such nonsense? Surely Mr President, these are not coincidences, something should be ringing the bell in your head right now. Scrutinize your team.

The Party Media also is a total mess, it is always caught off guard, only to do damage controls, when they have all the resources to sell, protect the presidency and the party. What is happening Mr President?

Christopher Wandi

HARDCORE UPND SUPPORTER