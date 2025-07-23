The Catholic Archdiocese of Ndola, through its Pontifical Mission Societies (PMS) Director Rev. Fr. Kelvin Bwalya, has issued a grave call to action following the release of a UNICEF report estimating that 58,000 Zambian children aged 0 to 14 are living with HIV/AIDS, with 14,000 of them not receiving treatment.

Describing the UNICEF 2025 Global HIV Report as a “heartbreaking truth,” Fr. Bwalya warned that Zambia—like the rest of the world—is failing its children in the ongoing fight against HIV. He called for urgent, coordinated efforts to protect vulnerable children and ensure their right to life-saving care.

“These are not abstract statistics. These are our children—the children in our homes, our schools, our parishes, and on our streets,” said Fr. Bwalya. “Their pain is our responsibility. We must act now.”

Fr. Bwalya urged Zambian families and caregivers to ensure that all children are tested for HIV and start treatment early. He also called on members of the clergy to speak boldly and frequently about the crisis from the pulpit, challenging the stigma and shame that continue to surround HIV.

“Let our churches be places of welcome, healing, and openness. We must confront stigma with truth,” he said.

Fr. Bwalya further appealed to the Government and health authorities to intensify efforts to prevent mother-to-child transmission, especially in underserved rural areas. He emphasized the need for consistent availability of pediatric HIV medicines and test kits in all health facilities across the country.

“We cannot afford stockouts. Every delay costs a child their chance at life. Zambia must rise to protect its children,” he said.

The clergyman emphasized that combating HIV in children is not just a medical issue, but a moral and national responsibility. He called on community leaders, faith institutions, policymakers, and healthcare workers to unite in protecting the most vulnerable.

“This is a crisis that demands our full attention and our immediate action. The time for silence and hesitation is over,” he declared.

The UNICEF report has served as a stark reminder that while progress has been made globally in the fight against HIV, children remain dangerously underserved, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa. With thousands of Zambian children living without access to treatment, Fr. Bwalya’s message is clear: the country must act decisively—now.