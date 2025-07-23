To my friends, family, and supporters,

Chris Zumani Zimba, a former Special Assistant to President Edgar Lungu, has been arrested for cyber crimes and libel. Some of you have reached out to me about this, given his previous articles about me.

Some have asked, “Why not just forgive him?” As a servant of God, I believe in forgiveness, but I also believe in justice. The Bible says, “If we confess our sins, God is faithful to forgive us” (1 John 1:9). But repentance is key. Unfortunately, when we approached Mr. Zimba, and asked him to retract his damaging statements, he showed,and has continued to show, no signs of remorse. Only arrogance.

Consider a scenario where a Christian man’s home is attacked, and his wife is killed. Would it be right to let the perpetrators just go free because Christians should forgive without accountability? Wouldn’t that be an act of irresponsibility? Remember that justice demands that we must protect the vulnerable and hold wrongdoers accountable.

Similarly, as leaders, we must provide guidance by standing up for truth, integrity, and morality. We must hold accountable those who spread lies and harm others. As Christians, we’re called to promote righteousness and justice.

As the African proverb goes, “When you pray, move your feet.” We’re not just praying for change; we’re also taking action. From now on, we will take a stand against anyone that lies against, insults or abuses us. We will deposit all these atrocities into the National Bank of Justice where the competent Adjudicators will fairly Judge and erect the correct beacons of justice and fair conduct for posterity and for the sake of our children and their children.

This is the only way our long time vision of Zambia Shall be Saved can be realized. To mop up Zambian society of hate, abuse and other ungodly vices that have plagued our Christian Nation.

We do this, not because it benefits us, but because it’s part of what we’ve been called to do. To build a Christian nation anchored on love, respect, and better lives for all, we must clean up our engagement on national and public issues. Respect, truth, and reconciliation are crucial.

Continue praying for us as we continue to advocate for a return to politics that advances morality, integrity, and mutual respect.

I thank you.

Dr.Nevers Mumba