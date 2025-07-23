The Ministry of Health has officially launched the National Operational Guidelines for the Use of Portable Digital X-Ray Units, a transformative step aimed at strengthening diagnostic healthcare delivery across Zambia, particularly in underserved and remote communities.

The launch event was officiated by Dr. Kennedy Lishimpi, Permanent Secretary – Technical Services, who described the guidelines as a “milestone in standardizing portable X-ray deployment”, with the potential to revolutionize medical imaging in the country.

Dr. Lishimpi underscored the importance of portable X-ray technology in diagnosing and managing tuberculosis, trauma, and other life-threatening conditions, especially in regions where access to conventional radiology services remains limited.

“This technology is a game-changer for Zambia’s health sector. It brings diagnostic services closer to the people who need them most, and the guidelines will ensure consistent quality, safety, and compliance with regulatory standards,” Dr. Lishimpi stated.

The Ministry expressed its deep gratitude to Rocinantes, a key implementing partner, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, for their continued support in introducing and scaling up the technology.

Mr. Ryo Sato, Rocinantes Project Coordinator, shared encouraging progress from early deployments in rural districts such as Chisamba and Chibombo, where the portable digital X-rays have significantly improved diagnosis turnaround times, allowing patients to receive quicker and more effective care.

“Portable X-rays are breaking barriers. We’ve already seen lives saved through faster, safer, and more accessible imaging services in rural Zambia,” said Mr. Sato.

Health experts at the event agreed that the initiative aligns with Zambia’s broader vision of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC), ensuring equitable access to essential health services regardless of geography or income.

The newly launched guidelines are expected to provide healthcare workers with clear protocols on device handling, radiation safety, patient management, and data reporting, paving the way for wider adoption of digital diagnostic tools across the country.

The Ministry of Health reiterated its commitment to innovative, inclusive healthcare delivery that leaves no one behind.