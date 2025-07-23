In a ceremony held at State House President Hakainde Hichilema officially swore in four newly appointed senior officials, underscoring a renewed commitment to integrity, professionalism, and public service.

The officials sworn in include:

Mr. Shadreck Mbewe as Commissioner of Lands

Lieutenant General Sitali Dennis Alibuzwi (Retired) as Ambassador to Brazil

Mr. Mahuba Wesley Hazemba as Ambassador to the State of Israel

Brigadier General Wilson Chikwalamba Tembo (Retired) as High Commissioner to Zimbabwe

Addressing the appointees, President Hichilema reminded them of the solemn responsibility they now bear on behalf of the Zambian people.

“These appointments are not a privilege, but a duty — to serve the nation with integrity, professionalism, and ethical conduct. The public trust must never be taken for granted,” the President stated.

For the diplomats, President Hichilema reiterated Zambia’s dual foreign policy priorities: peace and security, and economic diplomacy.

“Our envoys must skillfully navigate and balance these two pillars to promote Zambia’s interests abroad while contributing to global stability and cooperation,” he added.

On domestic matters, the Head of State placed particular emphasis on the Ministry of Lands, now under the leadership of Mr. Mbewe. He called for urgent reforms aimed at streamlining land administration, improving efficiency, and delivering transparent and dignified service to all citizens.

“Land is a vital resource. The Ministry must end the bottlenecks and uphold fairness, especially for ordinary Zambians trying to secure tenure,” President Hichilema said.