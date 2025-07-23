The Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security has welcomed the Financial Intelligence Centre’s latest report, which reveals notable progress in tackling corruption and financial crimes in Zambia. The report highlights reduced public sector corruption, increased tax recoveries, and major asset forfeitures under President Hichilema’s anti-corruption drive. Emerging threats such as cybercrime and illicit financial flows are being actively addressed, with the government reaffirming its commitment to a clean, accountable financial system. Below is the Full statement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ZAMBIA MAKING CLEAR PROGRESS IN FIGHT AGAINST FINANCIAL CRIME

Lusaka, Zambia – 23 July 2025

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security welcomes the release of the 10th edition of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) report, which highlights significant progress in Zambia’s fight against financial crime and reinforces the UPND Government’s commitment to a transparent financial system.

The FIC notes a marked reduction in public sector corruption cases compared to money laundering, fraud, and tax evasion, underscoring the effectiveness of our anti-corruption measures. Under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, the government has declared zero tolerance to corruption and committed to fight past, present and future corruption with no sacred cows. Through collaboration with the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), tax assessments reached K28.9 billion in 2024, up from K1.2 billion in 2023, covering principal tax, interest, and penalties, subject to collection.

The Law Enforcement Directorate (LED) secured three conviction-based forfeitures and seven non-conviction-based forfeitures, recovering assets worth USD 2.5 million and K70 million in properties, plus K1.5 million and USD 24 million in bank accounts. Several investigations remain active to ensure justice is served.

According to the report, emerging challenges, including cyber fraud, regulatory evasions, and illicit fund transfers via prepaid branded cards, are being addressed. Illicit financial flows tied to illegal money and timber logging, as well as cybercrimes involving foreign actors, are also under scrutiny. For instance, according to the report, during the period under review, the Centre detected suspected Illicit Financial Flows worth USD3.5 billion, mostly perpetuated by multinational enterprises.

Notably, Suspicious Transaction Reports decreased by 12.74%, from 10,293 in 2024 to 8,981 in 2025, reflecting improved financial oversight.

“President Hichilema’s unwavering commitment to stamp out corruption is bearing fruit,” said Honourable Jack Mwiimbu. “These results show we are making progress in the war against financial crime, ensuring Zambia’s economy can thrive based on integrity and accountability. The recent introduction of robust cyber laws has further strengthened our efforts by enhancing our ability to detect and combat sophisticated financial crimes in the digital space.”

The Government remains dedicated to collaborating with the FIC, ZRA, LED, and other stakeholders to strengthen regulatory frameworks and safeguard Zambia’s financial ecosystem, aligning with the President’s vision for a corruption-free Zambia.

ISSUED:

Hon. Jack J. Mwiimbu MP

MINISTER OF HOME AFFAIRS AND INTERNAL SECURITY