The Union welcomes President Hakainde Hichilema’s recognition of the ongoing land challenges at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, particularly the issue of multiple titles and the toll land disputes are taking on farmers. This concern reflects the everyday reality for many in the agricultural sector.

However, ZNFU notes with serious concern that the proposed Lands and Deeds Registry (Amendment) Bill, N.A.B. 13 of 2025, was drafted without consulting farmers—despite being the most affected stakeholders. This lack of engagement has led to deep dissatisfaction with the bill,especially the provision granting the Chief Registrar of Lands powers to cancel Certificates of

Title.

Farmers view this as a threat to land security, which is the foundation of agricultural investment and financing. The provision, if enacted without adequate safeguards and broad-based consultation, risks eroding confidence in the land administration system.

The Union therefore fervently appeals to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources to withdraw the bill from Parliament immediately and to initiate a transparent consultation process with all stakeholders, including the farming community. Meaningful engagement is essential to ensure that any amendments protect the integrity of land ownership while addressing current challenges.

For Zambia National Farmers’ Union

Jervis Zimba

PRESIDENT