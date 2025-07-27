The Republican Progressive Party (RPP) has noted with concern the audio clip currently circulating on social media, allegedly involving Mr. Robert Chabinga and a supposedly Minister of Community Development Doreen Mwamba. We wish to make it clear that we are not preoccupied with whether this audio is generated by artificial intelligence or not but from our assessment, the conversation appears to be nothing more than casual talk between two individuals, possibly exaggerating their closeness to influential figures in an attempt to impress one another. It does not, in any way, reflect communication or instructions from the powers that be.

RPP has worked closely with our alliance partners, including the UPND, and we can confidently state that His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema and his government have never engaged in such improper schemes. Those attempting to claim otherwise are simply trying to create unnecessary controversy or personal advantage. As a Party, we urge the public to treat this audio as false and ignore any narratives built around it.

We also take this opportunity to commend the Speaker of the National Assembly for the compassionate and humane decision to grant Ms. Tasila Lungu sufficient time to mourn her father, the late Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. This gesture reflects the government’s commitment to ensure that the former President receives a befitting and dignified state funeral. We encourage all citizens to respect this solemn period and allow the family, particularly Ms. Lungu, the privacy and time required to grieve.

Furthermore, the Republican Progressive Party cautions individuals falsely claiming entitlement to the estate of the late President. We will ensure that the estate rightfully benefits Madam Esther Lungu, the widow, and the children of the former President. Any person attempting to exploit this period for personal gain will be investigated, exposed, and held accountable. We will protect the dignity and legacy of the late President Edgar Lungu.

Released by:

Simangile Magodi

National Women Secretary

Republican Progressive Party (RPP)