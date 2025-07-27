A touching legacy lives on in Mkushi, Zambia, as a new school bus was donated to Footprints of Hope, the school and nonprofit founded by the late Dora Moono Nyambe, a renowned humanitarian and educator who dedicated her life to rescuing vulnerable children from child marriage, abuse, and poverty.

The donation fulfils Dora’s final wish: to secure safe, reliable transportation for her students, many of whom walk long distances to attend school. The 32-year-old South African-born advocate passed away on 25 December 2024, leaving behind not just a thriving school community, but a global movement inspired by her compassion and resilience.

The donation was more than a gift — it was a promise that Dora’s vision lives on,and her legacy continues to light the path for generations to come.

“The late Dora Moono Nyambe was an incredible young lady, and we were honoured to fulfil her last wish before her untimely death. We call on citizens to emulate her spirit by being of service to our communities,”President Hichilema said ata the handover ceremony.

Founded in 2019, Footprints of Hope began as a modest initiative after Dora arrived in Mapapa Village while waiting for a visa approval. Moved by the dire conditions and lack of access to education, Dora chose to stay. What followed was a remarkable journey of transformation — she built four schools, adopted dozens of children, and educated over 500 students, all without government funding.

“I can’t turn any kids away,” Dora once said in a viral TikTok video. Her authenticity and unwavering commitment drew over 4 million followers worldwide, turning her into a powerful online voice for children’s rights and community upliftment.

Her final fundraising campaign was focused on replacing an ageing school bus that frequently broke down while transporting students from four remote villages and delivering supplies to staff. At the time of her passing, $47,545 of the $80,000 needed had been raised through a GoFundMe campaign.

The newly donated bus now ensures safer, more efficient travel for students and staff — a crucial step in maintaining the daily operations of Footprints of Hope School and continuing Dora’s mission to uplift and educate.