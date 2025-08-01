In a move to promote legal and sustainable mining practices, the government has issued 90 letters of offer to mining cooperatives in Mufumbwe District, effectively formalising operations at the Kikonge Gold Mine.

Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Paul Kabuswe, announced the development during a recent visit, stating that the initiative is designed to empower local miners, eliminate illegal operations, and enhance the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) through regulated gold trading.

“This is a real deal for our people,” said Mr. Kabuswe. “We are helping Zambian license holders negotiate better terms with investors. The goal is to prioritise citizens and ensure they benefit first from their country’s mineral wealth.”

The issuance of licenses marks a critical step toward ensuring safety, environmental accountability, and economic inclusion in the artisanal mining sector. The government has consistently pushed to bring small-scale miners into the formal economy as part of a broader strategy to boost domestic revenue.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Mines, Dr. Kabeta Hapenga, disclosed the establishment of a Mineral Regulatory Commission, a new body tasked with ensuring efficiency, transparency, and data integrity in the management of mineral resources.

“The Commission will enhance our ability to monitor mining activities and provide accurate data on production and sales,” said Dr. Hapenga during an unannounced inspection of Mulopwe Metals Mining Limited in Kasempa District.

Dr. Hapenga raised concerns over illegal gold mining operations by small-scale miners, who often lack the proper machinery and safety protocols, posing risks to both the environment and human life.

The government’s actions reflect a broader commitment to reforming the mining sector by formalising artisanal mining, protecting national resources, and ensuring that local communities benefit equitably from Zambia’s vast mineral wealth.

