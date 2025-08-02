Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo has urged residents of Chingola District not to live in fear, assuring them that the government and law enforcement agencies are committed to maintaining peace and order following recent riots that resulted in the destruction of public property.

Speaking after touring some of the affected areas damaged by small-scale miners in Chingola District, Mr. Matambo said the government and security agencies are working together to address the situation and prevent future incidents. He emphasized that the government is determined to protect the peace and freedom that citizens have long enjoyed and to maintain a conducive environment for investment.

Mr. Matambo expressed disappointment over the conduct of the rioters, noting that in addition to looting shops, they also set fire to a grader and compactor that were being used for road rehabilitation in the district.

Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba stated that the police and other security forces are actively working to restore peace and order. He warned that those responsible for damage to property and infrastructure will face the full force of the law.

Zambia National Service Commander, Lieutenant General Maliti Solochi, expressed concern over the involvement of children in mining activities. He urged adults to ensure that children are redirected back to school, where education is free and accessible.

The Zambia Police Service confirmed the arrest of seventy-nine suspects in connection with violent riots that broke out on 30th July in Chingola District. The unrest followed the displacement of informal miners—commonly referred to as Jeraboos—from the Senseli Open Pit.

According to a police statement, the violence erupted when a group of disgruntled Jeraboos staged protests, targeting public infrastructure and private property in Chiwempala Township, Lulamba Township, and the Mwaiseni Trading Area.

“The suspects are currently in police custody and will be charged accordingly,” the statement read.

Police were swiftly deployed to restore order but faced fierce resistance from the rioters, who were reportedly joined by criminal elements seeking to exploit the chaos for looting and vandalism.

The incident turned deadly. Police confirmed that four civilians involved in the riot sustained injuries, and one fatality was recorded.

Authorities are urging members of the public to remain calm and refrain from unlawful acts. Investigations are ongoing to identify others who may have incited or participated in the violence.

“While the right to express grievances exists, it must never come at the cost of life, safety, and national peace,” said a senior police official.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is expected to issue further guidance as the situation evolves. Meanwhile, security has been heightened in the affected areas to prevent further unrest.