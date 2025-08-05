About 500 uniformed officers have been deployed to Mfuwe Constituency ahead of the parliamentary by-election scheduled for Thursday, August 7, 2025, in Lavushimanda District of Muchinga Province.

The deployed personnel include officers from the Zambia Police Service, Department of National Parks and Wildlife and Council Police.

Muchinga Province Police Commanding Officer, Dennis Moola, said the number of officers is sufficient to ensure safety throughout the election period.

“This is to ensure total security for people, materials and property before, during and after the election,” Mr Moola stated during a briefing at Pentecostal Assemblies of God Church in Mununga.” he added.

And Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Commissioner Major General Vincent Mukanda (Rtd) acknowledged the importance of law enforcement in the electoral process.