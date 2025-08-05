Advertisement Banner
Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Subscribe
Advertisement Banner
Headlines

500 uniformed officers deployed to Mfuwe Constituency ahead of the parliamentary by-election

By Chief Editor
1
585 views

Share

About 500 uniformed officers have been deployed to Mfuwe Constituency ahead of the parliamentary by-election scheduled for Thursday, August 7, 2025, in Lavushimanda District of Muchinga Province.

The deployed personnel include officers from the Zambia Police Service, Department of National Parks and Wildlife and Council Police.

Muchinga Province Police Commanding Officer, Dennis Moola, said the number of officers is sufficient to ensure safety throughout the election period.

“This is to ensure total security for people, materials and property before, during and after the election,” Mr Moola stated during a briefing at Pentecostal Assemblies of God Church in Mununga.” he added.

And Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Commissioner Major General Vincent Mukanda (Rtd) acknowledged the importance of law enforcement in the electoral process.

Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Read more

Advertisement Banner

Local News

Company

Trending

Categories

© Lusaka Times

Discover more from Lusaka Times-Zambia's Leading Online News Site - LusakaTimes.com

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading