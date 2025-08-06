In a sweeping immigration policy shift, the United States has announced that tourists from Zambia and Malawi will be the first to face mandatory visa bonds of up to $15,000 when applying for U.S. visitor visas, according to a statement released by the U.S. Department of State.

The controversial policy, set to take effect on August 20, 2025, requires B1/B2 visa applicants from the two African nations to post refundable bonds of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000 at the time of their visa interview. The exact amount will be determined by consular officers based on individual cases.

The funds will be returned if the applicant leaves the U.S. on time or if the visa is denied or canceled before travel. However, the U.S. government will retain the bond if the individual overstays, seeks asylum, or violates the terms of their stay.

This move revives a 2020 policy proposed by former President Donald Trump but never enforced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now in his second term, Trump is intensifying his hardline stance on immigration, citing the need to address high overstay rates and improve screening from certain nations.

“This targeted, common-sense measure reinforces the administration’s commitment to U.S. immigration law while deterring visa overstays,” said State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

A spokesperson added that the bond requirement is aimed at countries with “high overstay rates, screening and vetting deficiencies, and foreign policy considerations.” More countries are expected to be added to the list as the pilot program expands.

Implications for Travelers from Malawi and Zambia

The announcement has drawn concern from immigration experts, diplomats, and travelers alike. While the bond is technically refundable, critics argue it creates a significant financial barrier for legitimate tourists and families.

High upfront cost: Many potential visitors may struggle to raise $15,000 in advance, even if the funds are later returned.

Limited flexibility: The visa comes with a single-entry and a maximum 30-day stay, making it unsuitable for extended visits or emergencies.

Complex logistics: Travelers must navigate a bond posting system, departure compliance tracking, and refund procedures, with any errors risking forfeiture.

“This program could unintentionally punish honest visitors from lower-income backgrounds while doing little to curb actual visa violations,” said one immigration attorney.

The private sector is also sounding alarms. Companies that depend on international travel for meetings, partnerships, and technical training fear operational disruptions.

“Business travel from Zambia and Malawi will become more difficult,” said a trade consultant. “These rules could push companies to move their meetings or investments elsewhere.”

Tourism operators in the U.S. also worry the policy will drive away much-needed visitors, especially from Africa, a region where U.S. tourism is trying to gain ground.

As the world watches how this visa bond experiment unfolds, one thing is clear: U.S. immigration remains on a path of increasing scrutiny, with growing costs and complexity for many would-be visitors.