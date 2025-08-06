The nation yesterday came together in a solemn and heartfelt ceremony to honour the life and service of the late Honourable Ackson Sejani, former Cabinet Minister and Member of Parliament, who passed away while serving as Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission.

The funeral church service was held at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross on Church Road in Lusaka, attended by President Hakainde Hichilema, Vice President Mutale Nalumango ,senior government officials, members of the clergy, politicians, and mourners from across the country.

Speaking at the service, President Hichilema paid glowing tribute to the late Hon. Sejani, describing him as a “consistent, candid, and principled public servant” whose dedication to the public good shaped his every decision.

“He was a man who read the times with clarity and used every moment to advance the greater good of Zambia,” President Hichilema said.

Hon. Sejani was widely respected for his integrity, commitment to democratic ideals, and a long-standing dedication to improving local governance and public service delivery. Over the years, he held several ministerial portfolios and remained active in civic affairs up until his death.

As the Cathedral echoed with hymns and tributes, family, friends, and colleagues remembered Sejani not only for his public service but also for his humility, courage, and tireless efforts in championing transparency and justice in Zambia’s political landscape.

President Hichilema extended his deepest condolences to Mrs. Jessie Munsaka Sejani, the widow of the late minister, their children, and the wider family.

“In this time of sorrow, our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the entire nation,” he added.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.