The Minister of Community Development and Social Services, Hon. Doreen Mwamba, has handed over agricultural equipment and livestock valued at K1.3 million to Food Security Pack (FSP) beneficiaries in Isoka District, in a move aimed at boosting rural livelihoods and strengthening food security.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Minister Mwamba said the equipment would promote agricultural mechanisation, thereby increasing crop yields and improving nutrition. She stressed the importance of collaborative efforts from all stakeholders to ensure food security, reaffirming government’s commitment to supporting the nutritional needs of citizens.

She further noted that improved repayment rates under the FSP programme were enabling community-driven initiatives to lift vulnerable households out of poverty.

Isoka Member of Parliament, Ms. Marjorie Nakaponda, welcomed the positive impact of the programme, urging beneficiaries to make full use of the equipment to maximise household incomes and maintain the tools for long-term benefit.

Isoka District Commissioner, Mr. Jairo Simbeya, commended the government for delivering life-changing agricultural tools that will reduce the distance farmers travel to access essential equipment.

The handover forms part of a broader government strategy to enhance rural mechanisation and improve livelihoods through initiatives such as the Social Cash Transfer and Village Banking programmes.