Four people died in a road traffic accident that occurred on August 13, 2025 along Great East road in Silverest area of Chongwe district.

According to a statement by Zambia Police Service Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi, the accident involved a Volvo truck and trailer, bearing registration numbers ALK 7690 (Horse) and ALJ 3908, owned by Gemmy Trading Limited and driven by Lameck Mumba of Chipata Compound, Lusaka.

Mr Chilabi said the driver of the truck sustained injuries and was rushed to an unknown health facility.

He indicated that also involved was a Toyota Vitz with registration number BBA 9629 ZM which was driven by a male aged 46 identified as Brian Mwense of Chongwe Township who sustained injuries and died on the spot.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the accident occurred when the Volvo truck approaching from the Chongwe direction towards Lusaka failed to keep to its side and collided with the Toyota Vitz which was coming from the opposite direction and had the right of way. The truck came to rest on top of the Toyota Vitz,” Mr Chilabi said.

Mr Chilabi stated that police identified one of the three passengers on board of the Toyota Vitz who succumbed to fatal injuries as Winston Mutapa, a lab Technician at Chongwe District Hospital aged 36.

He also revealed that one female adult estimated to be aged between 38 and 40 years and a male adult estimated to be aged between 28 and 32 years whose identities are yet to be established died on the spot.

Mr Chilabi said the bodies of the deceased accident victims have since been deposited into Chongwe District Hospital Mortuary awaiting formal identification and postmortem examinations.

He further added that Police are conducting further investigations into the circumstances that led to the fatal road traffic accident.