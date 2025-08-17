Zambia has formally concluded its two-year tenure in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ Troika on Politics, Defense and Security Cooperation, as Foreign Affairs Minister Mulambo Haimbe, represented President Hakainde Hichilema at a summit held in Antananarivo, Madagascar.

The summit, chaired by Tanzanian Vice President Dr. Philip Isdor Mpango on behalf of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, brought together regional leaders to assess political and security developments in Southern Africa.

Delivering Zambia’s closing statement, Mr Haimbe reaffirmed the country’s commitment to regional peace and stability, describing the handover as a reaffirmation of collective responsibility to uphold democracy, security, and cooperation within the bloc.

“Zambia assumed membership of the Organ Troika in August 2022 with humility and unwavering resolve, and worked tirelessly with Member states and SADC secretariat to advance the Organ’s mandate, focusing on conflict prevention ,mediation , the consolidation of democracy in the region , and security cooperation” Mr Haimbe said.

He said during Zambia’s term, the country played an active role in supporting peace and political transitions in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Mozambique, and Lesotho.

The minister noted that Zambia remained seized with the deteriorating security situation in the eastern DRC and fully supported the deployment of the SADC mission in the DRC(SAMIDRC).

He expressed gratitude to all member states that contributed troops, resources, and diplomatic support to this vital initiative , a demonstration of the region’s solidarity and capacity to respond to threats against peace and sovereignty .

The Minister further noted Zambia’s leadership in facilitating SADC Electoral Observation Missions across the region, which he described as critical to strengthening democratic architecture that fostered electoral credibility and transparency in the electoral process.

He commended the professionalism of the observers and the cooperation of host countries in upholding the values enshrined in the SADC principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections.

The minister also drew attention to evolving threats such as cybercrime, terrorism, and transnational organised crime.

He cited Zambia’s efforts to promote enhanced intelligence sharing, capacity building, and border security cooperation during its time as Organ Chair.

He further expressed gratitude to fellow SADC leaders for their support, and voiced confidence in the incoming leadership’s ability to maintain the region’s momentum toward peace, stability, and integration.

The SADC Organ Troika Summit is a key platform for coordinating regional responses to political and security challenges among member states.