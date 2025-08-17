The nation united yesterday in solemn remembrance as a memorial service was held in honour of Zambia’s Third Republican President, Dr. Levy Patrick Mwanawasa, and his wife, Dr. Maureen Kakubo Mwanawasa.

President Hakainde Hichilema led the tribute, describing the couple as “distinguished and extraordinary citizens whose legacy continues to inspire a grateful nation and its people.”

Dr. Mwanawasa, who served as Head of State from 2001 until his passing in 2008, was remembered for his unwavering integrity, discipline, and profound sense of duty. His leadership was marked by sweeping economic reforms that steered Zambia out of crippling debt and revitalized critical sectors such as agriculture and mining. He also stood out as a staunch defender of the rule of law and earned respect as a relentless anti-corruption crusader.

The late First Lady, Dr. Maureen Mwanawasa, was praised for her tireless service to the nation. She devoted her life to uplifting vulnerable communities and advocating for the disadvantaged, both in Zambia and across the African continent.

“From their lives, we learn the strength of humility guided by conviction, and the impact of kindness driven by justice,” President Hichilema said, paying tribute to their enduring influence.

The memorial service underscored the couple’s lasting contribution to national development and social justice. Their memory, leaders and citizens alike noted, remains a beacon of inspiration for generations to come.