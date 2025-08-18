The South African High Court has reserved judgment in the case concerning the repatriation of the remains of Zambia’s late former President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, after the parties jointly requested that proceedings be adjourned sine die.

The Latin term, meaning “without a day,” indicates that the matter has been suspended indefinitely, with no date set for resumption. Legal experts explain that this does not end the case but places it in limbo until one of the parties applies to revive it.

The development has fueled speculation that intensive background negotiations could pave the way for an out-of-court settlement, potentially breaking the deadlock that has prolonged the process since President Lungu’s death was announced months ago.

For many Zambians, the delay prolongs the uncertainity, denying citizens the opportunity to see their former head of state laid to rest with dignity on home soil. Zambia is accustomed to swift state funerals for national leaders, and the protracted legal and diplomatic wrangling has tested patience while raising questions about unity, closure, and respect for tradition.

Analysts say the adjournment reflects both the sensitivity of the matter and the willingness of the parties to seek common ground outside the courtroom. The dispute touches on delicate intersections of family wishes, state obligations, and diplomatic procedures.

Until a resolution is found, the body of the late president remains in Pretoria. The way forward now lies in either a negotiated compromise, the family’s withdrawal of the appeal, or a reactivation of the court process.