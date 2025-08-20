Chief Chamuka of the Lenje people of Chisamba District of Central Province has in the recent past allocated land to 3,000 women in an effort to increase access to land among women in his chiefdom.

Chief Chamuka said the move is in line with the 2021 National Land Policy, which stipulates that 50 percent of available land should be reserved for women, while 20 percent should be reserved for youths and persons with disabilities.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS, the traditional leader stated that empowering women with land enables them to engage in income generating ventures such as agricultural activities and construction of rental properties.

He observed that social practices in the past made it difficult for women in rural areas to own land, adding that land acquisition was previously a preserve of men and a few elite women.

“We are empowering women with land because an empowered woman is a powerful woman. Most of the women who have acquired customary land certificates in my Chiefdom have converted it to state land, while some are still in the process of doing so,” Chief Chamuka said.

The Chief added that he is promoting gender equality in his chiefdom as both men and women are striving to improve their standards of living.

“Land is a non-diminishing resource, one can use it for a settlement, collateral for loans from banks and for farming,” he said.

Chief Chamuka has since encouraged more women in his area to acquire land and ensure they follow the right channel of application.