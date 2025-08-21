Government has deferred the much-anticipated Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Bill to allow for further consultations with stakeholders.

Community Development and Social Services Minister, Doreen Mwamba says that the deferment comes in response to a wide range of concerns raised by stakeholders regarding specific provisions in the current draft of the Bill.

Ms Mwamba announced the decision during a stakeholders’ meeting with various Civil Society Organisations and NGO representatives held at the Ministry headquarters in Lusaka.

She noted that the deferment is not a sign of abandonment but rather a deliberate and responsible step to ensure that the legislation being enacted is inclusive, fair, and reflective of the views and aspirations of all stakeholders, especially the NGOs it seeks to regulate.

Ms Mwamba noted that the move presents an opportunity for renewed engagement with stakeholders to integrate their substantive concerns into the revised draft.

She further stated that the Bill would be aligned with both regional and international best practices while remaining consistent with Zambia’s constitutional and developmental priorities.

Ms Mwamba reiterated the government’s commitment to developing a legislative framework that promotes transparency, accountability, and sustainability in the NGO sector while safeguarding the rights and autonomy of civil society actors.

She urged all stakeholders to take full advantage of the consultation window by submitting clear and actionable proposals to help shape the final version of the Bill.

