Constitutional Court Declines Direct Appeal in Lungu Burial Dispute
South Africa’s Constitutional Court has refused an application by the family of former Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to appeal directly against a Pretoria High Court order regarding the repatriation of his remains. The ruling, delivered this week, underscored that litigants must follow established judicial procedures and cannot bypass lower courts to access the country’s highest tribunal.
In its pronouncement, the Constitutional Court was categorical:
“The Constitutional Court has considered the application for leave to appeal directly to it and has concluded that no case has been made out for a direct appeal. Consequently, leave to appeal must be refused.”
The order further stated: “Leave to appeal directly to this Court is refused.”
Why the Court Said No
The decision was not a ruling on the substance of the burial dispute but a procedural one. South Africa’s apex court allows direct access only in cases of exceptional urgency or questions of major constitutional importance. The judges concluded that the Lungu family had not met this threshold.
As a result, the Pretoria High Court’s earlier order, which directed that Lungu’s remains be repatriated to Zambia for burial, remains standing. However, because the Constitutional Court has declined direct involvement, the matter now returns to the ordinary appeal process. The family must first seek leave to appeal through the Gauteng High Court, and if unsuccessful, they may escalate to the Supreme Court of Appeal. Only after exhausting those routes can the Constitutional Court consider the case again.
This layered process illustrates the principle of judicial hierarchy. By rejecting the direct appeal, the Constitutional Court has reinforced the importance of due process, making clear that litigants cannot simply “jump the queue” when the law prescribes a step-by-step procedure.
What It Means for the Burial Dispute
For the Lungu family, the ruling is a setback. It narrows their immediate legal options and removes the protective shield that a Constitutional Court intervention might have provided. While they can still pursue ordinary appeals, those processes are slower and less likely to prevent enforcement of the Pretoria order in the short term.
For the Zambian government, the decision strengthens its legal position. Officials in Lusaka have insisted that former presidents must be buried at Embassy Park, the official presidential burial site in Lusaka. President Hakainde Hichilema recently reaffirmed that this is both a legal and symbolic requirement, underscoring national unity and continuity. Yet, the government still faces the delicate political task of managing optics and family sensitivities.
Tensions remain visible. On Sunday, the Zambian government announced it was engaging the family in dialogue. But family lawyer Makebi Zulu told reporters that the family was “in prayer” and not participating in negotiations. The disconnect between official statements and the family’s position highlights the mistrust still surrounding the matter.
Wider Context and Implications
The dispute has generated intense public debate, with some commentators warning that legal wrangling may drag on for months. One observer noted that the family “went straight to the Concourt to stop the body from moving,” but the judges’ decision sends a clear message: follow procedure first.
Until every stage of the appeal process is exhausted, the Zambian government cannot act unilaterally. For now, Lungu’s body remains in legal limbo, underscoring the intersection of law, politics, and national symbolism.
Beyond the courtroom, the episode has also prompted reflection on broader priorities. Analysts argue that while the dispute commands attention, Zambia faces urgent challenges in hunger, energy shortages, and economic strain. The Constitutional Court’s refusal serves as both a procedural reminder and a subtle call to patience: justice will run its course, but in the meantime, citizens must focus on pressing national needs.
The Road Ahead
The Lungu family now faces a choice: file for leave to appeal in the High Court and, if denied, pursue the matter in the Supreme Court of Appeal. Should those efforts fail, the Constitutional Court may revisit the case, but only through the proper channels.
For now, the Pretoria High Court order stands, but enforcement remains suspended while the legal process continues. The Constitutional Court has closed one door, but the case itself remains alive , a dispute straddling the lines of law, politics, and legacy.
Ukutumpa. One cannot take a position of simply refusing to bury
Family should bury where they want. For you as government, your work is supposed to be sorting out the high cost of living and loadshedding. Leave the funeral to the owners who are the family
Madoda
Which Zambian law says the family have priority over GRZ in the case of a body ???…..
Nothing, there no law…….
Infact GRZ can usurp a family over a body for national interest and stability………
FWD2041
This is not even about refusing to bury in Zambia or HH being present at the funeral, these people are hiding something. At this junctures they should have allowed the repartriation of the body for burial if there was nothing they are hiding. I wonder if the former president died a natural death. But for the courts to be involved, one thing is certain. The man is dead and with his maker. MSRIP
Wr shall follow the money no matter how layers of LCC to cover the crimes.
Have you seen any evidence that he is dead actually
So what is you your problem if the family is hiding something. Just concentrate on your family, each one has their own family. Kulibe vakuti he was former President. What is the problem with minding your business. As I am writing this i am tending to my tomatoes, I am just responding to all of you unnecessarily preoccupied with ECLs burial and disturbing me.
There’s nothing like we should mind our own business. State funeral is our business, covered by taxpayers. Yes we do have our family but there’s a crime of money stolen.
I am afrraid this issue will stain HH till the end, so sad but that’s life i suppose
The sun rises in the east and sets in the west. No one had and will see birds flying backwards of y’all know the reason. In society live by the norms. And we shall continue to live with the normality of things. And today, we got it. There are no winners and losers, just a perfect decision for the good of society.
Let us just call a spade a spade. Hatred is costly and when it is coupled with folly, it is even more costly. Only lawyers will benefit here. Mr Lungu’s family must remember the words of the Jesus whom they claim to follow. ‘If ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.’ Matthew 6:14.
These lawyers are busy ill advising the family, do you tell me that they didn’t know these channels for appeals? It was deliberate but they’re invoicing the ill advised family. It’s now hook and crook. To be honest there’s nowhere these appeals will override the high court ruling. By the time some lawyers come back to Zambia they’d be millionaires, definitely achieving their goals. It’s a waste of time, these lawyers are crooked.
It’s okay. It’s not your issue
In any funeral the whole world, whether the deceased was a head of state or a common man, the final authority of the funeral is the family. No matter how much you may hate and condemn the lungu family, there is only one truth and it is this one. And especially for a country like Zambia which has no laws on how and where to bury former Presidents. Even in the KK case the court did not cite any law, meaning the verdict could have been challenged. Basic understanding will tell you that traditions and customs are not laws.
Realist you are right, they are nu kumalilo of somebody their cadres wanted to circumcise instead of sorting out the high cost of living and loadshedding. How does somebody force people to shout back kwenyu after your country is declared the 6th poorest country in the world. Something is definitely not right.Start working you don’t have time
Let’s foget all this and bring it to an end by finding a challenger for 2026
Let them bury wherever they want but let government certify that it is indeed lungu they are burying and not someone else and this can only be done if they are given access to see lungu’s body.
We were told that the Lungu family’s new lawyer, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi was a top notch lawyer and has been involved in many high profile constitutional cases, my question is, how come then that he didn’t know the proper channel to follow? He decided to take the case to the constitutional court, bypassing the supreme court, knowing very well that there was no question of major constitutional importance.
How do you jump the sequence of appeal?
The new lawyer should have advised.
It’s time to swallow the pride and bury with
Dignity.