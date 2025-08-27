North-Western, Zambia’s renewed economic ambition- Dr Wakiaga

United Nations Development Programs (UNDP) resident representative, James Wakiaga has described North-Western Province as the engine of Zambia’s renewed economic ambition.

Dr Wakiaga says the recent commissioning of the S3 Expansion Project at Kansanshi Mine and the committed billions for the Lumwana Super Pit expansion are not just figures on a balance sheet but they are signals of a transformative era.

He said according to the data that informs their report, North-Western Province has a Human Development Index (HDI) of 0.673, placing it the highest-performing province in the nation.

ZANIS reports that Dr Wakiaga says the commissioning of the S3 project will create jobs, local business opportunities, and a critical contribution to national copper production targets which will consequently raise the standard of living of the people.

He said this in a speech read for him by UNDP’s National Economist, Elda Chirwa during the presentation of human development report for Northwestern Province that explores the interactions between climate change and human development.

And speaking at the same function, Northwestern Province Deputy Permanent, Luckson Mulumbi says government will support the report by ensuring that it is distributed to the members of the Public