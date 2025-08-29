Government to Enroll Nearly 800 Women in Mpulungu on Livelihood Programme

Mpulungu District in Northern Province is set to benefit from the Supporting Women’s Livelihood (SWL) programme, with 793 women expected to be enrolled this year.

The Department of Community Development has already commenced the selection process of potential beneficiaries who will receive productivity grants aimed at boosting small businesses.

Mpulungu District Community Development Assistant Officer, Doreen Chilufya, said during a self-registration exercise in Mungula Village that the initiative is designed to promote sustainability rather than dependency.

“We have started the selection process of potential women to be added to the Supporting Women’s Livelihoods initiative. We have been given a total number of 793 women to be added this year,” Ms. Chilufya said.

She stressed that the grants are not handouts but intended to be invested into income-generating activities. “We do not give money for consumption; this money is supposed to be multiplied so that women can sustain their livelihoods,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Mpulungu Member of Parliament, Leonard Mbao, encouraged potential beneficiaries to take advantage of social protection programmes being rolled out by government.

“The government remains resolute in addressing poverty through initiatives like Supporting Women’s Livelihoods and the Social Cash Transfer,” Mr. Mbao said. He urged the women to use the funds wisely to build decent and sustainable lives.

Mpulungu District Administrative Officer, George Chibuye, also appealed to selected beneficiaries to put the money to proper use by investing in viable businesses that can lift them out of poverty.

The SWL programme is part of government’s broader social protection strategy, targeting vulnerable households and promoting economic empowerment among women.