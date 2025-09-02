Government commended for reintroduction of Adult Education

Women accessing adult education in Milenge district have commended the government for introducing and rolling out adult education classes in the district.

Speaking on behalf of other women, Pamela Mwape, an adult learner in Grade Two at Kasepa Primary School noted that through the initiative, the government is giving an opportunity to adults who could not have access to education earlier.

Ms Kasepa has since encouraged more adults who did not have a chance to acquire literacy not to feel ashamed to attend adult literacy classes emphasizing that it is never too late for them to return to school.

“Some people used to discourage me, saying I was too old to go to school. But I pushed on because I wanted to learn how to read and write,” Ms Mwape said.

Meanwhile, Milenge District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) Ellie Shumba, who was represented by Education Standards Officer (ESO) General, Clifford Chimpo said efforts have intensified to promote literacy in the community, stressing that reading and writing are essential for both personal empowerment and district development.

Mr Shumba was speaking during the activities held to mark 2025 International Literacy Day, under the theme “promoting literacy in a digital era.”

Mr Shumba explained that the ability to read and write in today’s digital age goes beyond education as it facilitates trade, communication, and access to technology.

“For Milenge to develop, we need to build an enlightened community. Literacy is not just about classroom knowledge; it is about equipping people to engage with the world as it evolves. In the digital era, being able to read and write helps one participate in trade and other opportunities available through technology,” Mr Shumba said.

He further encouraged community members to embrace digital platforms, noting that literacy is a bridge to economic growth and inclusion.

And Education Standards Officer for Distance and Open Learning, Coster Chimaninine, urged community workers to lead in promoting adult learning.

“It is our duty to support the community. We must encourage adults to pursue education so that together, we can uplift Milenge as a district,” Mr Chimaninine said.