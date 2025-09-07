Government, Lungu Family Enter Mediation to Break Funeral Deadlock

In a significant turn of events, the Government of Zambia and the family of the late Sixth Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, have formally sat down for mediated talks in a bid to break the deadlock over his funeral arrangements.

The discussions, announced jointly, mark the first concrete step toward resolving tensions that have lingered since the former Head of State’s passing in June 2025.

“We have agreed to employ a mediated process that will uphold the dignity of the late President while addressing the concerns of his family,” the statement declared, signaling a pathway out of weeks of uncertainty.

The dispute, which has drawn intense public attention and speculation, revolves around how best to balance national protocols with the family’s wishes. The mediation process is expected to provide a dignified resolution that reflects both state traditions and personal sensitivities.

The Government and the Lungu family further appealed to the public and all stakeholders to respect the privacy of the mediation process and refrain from speculation as discussions progress.

The late President Lungu’s passing has drawn significant national and regional attention, with arrangements for his burial being closely followed by the public.

Officials say the mediation process is expected to pave the way for a resolution that balances state protocols with the wishes of the family.