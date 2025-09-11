President Hichilema Opens 2025 Energy Forum for Africa in Lusaka, Calls for Increased Investment



President Hakainde Hichilema officially opened the 2025 Energy Forum for Africa Conference in Lusaka, urging the global investment community to scale up commitments in Africa’s energy sector.

This year’s international forum has brought together industry leaders, policymakers, researchers, and innovators under the theme “Investment Opportunities in the Energy Sector in Zambia and Africa.” The gathering is focused on addressing the continent’s persistent energy challenges while exploring avenues for growth and innovation.

President Hichilema stressed that Africa’s energy deficit requires bold action and renewed international investment. He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to implementing reforms that will attract investors, strengthen the sector, and improve livelihoods across the country.



“The ultimate goal of this conference is the generation and distribution of power,” President Hichilema said. “We would like to see a checklist of specific deliverables at the end of these deliberations. For us, energy—and electricity in particular—is everything. Our mines, our businesses, both large and small, and above all, our people, all need reliable electricity.”

He emphasized that the Zambian government will continue to pursue practical strategies to power both domestic and commercial activities, underscoring the central role of energy in driving economic and social development.

The Energy Forum for Africa has become a key platform for advancing dialogue and collaboration on the continent’s energy future, highlighting Zambia’s position as a regional hub for investment opportunities.