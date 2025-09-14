New Heritage Party Leader Advocates for National Dialogue on Electoral Commission

LUSAKA – Chishala Kateka, President of the New Heritage Party (NHP), has called for a national indaba to address ongoing concerns regarding the composition and independence of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ). She made these remarks during a press briefing held in Lusaka on Saturday, emphasizing the need for broad consensus ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Kateka stated that unresolved issues surrounding the electoral body risk undermining public trust in the electoral process. “The ECZ must inspire confidence across the political spectrum,” she said. “Right now, that confidence is absent. The only way to resolve this is through an inclusive national indaba where all stakeholders,political parties, civil society, faith-based groups, and the public,can openly deliberate.”

Her comments come amid increasing debate about the appointment and perceived neutrality of the ECZ. Under current Zambian law, commissioners are appointed by the President and are subject to parliamentary approval. Critics, including several opposition figures, argue that this process may compromise the commission’s impartiality.

The call for dialogue has been met with mixed reactions. Some civil society organizations have expressed support for the proposal, highlighting the importance of inclusive discussion to strengthen electoral integrity. “We cannot afford to wait until after elections to resolve these issues,” a representative from one governance-focused NGO noted. “Preemptive dialogue is crucial.”

In contrast, representatives of the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) have previously stated their confidence in the existing ECZ framework, describing the institution as independent and capable of overseeing credible elections. They have characterized opposition critiques as politically motivated.

Zambia’s electoral history has included disputes over results, contributing to periodic political tension. Kateka and other proponents of electoral reform suggest that a transparent review of the ECZ’s structure could help prevent future conflicts.

Political analysts observe that the issue of ECZ composition is likely to remain a significant topic as the country approaches the 2026 elections. They note that opposition parties are increasingly focusing on institutional fairness as a central campaign issue.

Kateka, who was a presidential candidate in the 2021 elections, has maintained a focus on governance and electoral reforms since entering politics. While the New Heritage Party holds limited legislative representation, her advocacy reflects wider concerns within segments of the political arena.

The ECZ has not issued an official public response to the recent call for a national indaba. It remains unclear whether the government or the Commission will engage with this proposal.

As the election cycle approaches, the demand for dialogue underscores ongoing discussions about the mechanisms that safeguard electoral credibility in Zambia. How this matter evolves may influence both domestic and international perceptions of the integrity of the upcoming polls.