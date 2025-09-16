Two witch doctors jailed for ploting to bewitch President Hichilema

The Lusaka Magistrates Court has sentenced two witch doctors to 24 months in prison for attempting to bewitch President Hakainde Hichilema.

Magistrate Fine Mayambu sentenced Jasten Mabulesse Candunde, 42, a Mozambican national, and Leonard Phiri, 43, a Zambian from Sinda district in Eastern Province, to 24 months’ imprisonment for the first count of professing knowledge of witchcraft, and a further six months for the second count of unlawful possession of charms.

The sentences will run concurrently.

In delivering the sentence, Magistrate Mayambu acknowledged that the two were first-time offenders, which ordinarily warrants leniency.

He also noted that the law under which they were charged allows for the imposition of a fine, and that there were no aggravating circumstances, particularly in light of President Hakainde Hichilema’s public statement dismissing belief in witchcraft.

Additionally, both men had already spent time in custody since December 2024.

However, the magistrate emphasised that the seriousness of their intent could not be overlooked, ultimately justifying the custodial sentence.

“Evidence before this court shows that the duo’s goal was not merely to instil fear, but to take the life of the President, they travelled all the way from Mozambique and Chipata with determination to carry out this mission. Such intent cannot be trivialised,” Magistrates Mayambu said.

He added that although President Hichilema has publicly stated that he does not believe in witchcraft, the seriousness of the offence lies in the potential consequences had the act been successful.

He said if the mission was successful, the President could have died within five days as the court heard during trial.

Magistrates Mayambu said the offence in issue may not be prevalent but the motive was to kill the President.

“Anything to do with the President was of public interest and therefore the convicts were not only enemies of the President but of the entire country,” Magistrate Mayambu said.

“The death of a President carries significant national implications, both economically and politically as evidenced from the past when this country lost its presidents,” he said.

The court heard that the duo was arrested in December 2024 after they were found with various items believed to be used for witchcraft, including a live chameleon.

Their actions, according to the prosecution, were part of a plot to use supernatural means to kill the Head of State.

The two were charged under the Witchcraft Act, Chapter 90 of the laws of Zambia.

In count one, they were found guilty of professing knowledge of witchcraft, contrary to Section 5 of the Act.

Particulars of the offence were that between November 22 and 24, 2024, the pair professed to possess supernatural powers with the intention of causing fear.

In count two, they were convicted for unlawful possession of charms, contrary to Section 11(2) of the same Act.

Items recovered from them included various charms and a live chameleon, believed to be part of their ritualistic plot.