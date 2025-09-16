DMMU Moves to Secure Food Supplies Ahead of Rainy Season

The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has stepped up efforts to safeguard vulnerable households in hard-to-reach areas from food shortages during the rainy season.

DMMU National Coordinator Norman Chipakupaku announced that government has allocated 10,181 metric tonnes of relief food, with 3,117 metric tonnes already prepositioned in strategic locations nationwide.

He explained that the move is critical as some areas become inaccessible once the rains set in, making timely delivery of aid difficult.

Food Allocations Across Districts

Mr. Chipakupaku revealed that 13.5 metric tonnes of rice will be distributed to both Mansa and Chipata, while 280 metric tonnes of maize has been positioned for Nabwalya in Mpika. In addition, 140 metric tonnes of mixed food will go to Sioma and Shang’ombo districts.

He added that Chibombo, Kabwe, and Mkushi will each receive 2.5 metric tonnes of beans, while Lusaka has already received 22.5 metric tonnes. To support education, 2,500 metric tonnes of maize have been allocated to the School Feeding Programme under the Ministry of Education.

Airlifting Relief Supplies

Mr. Chipakupaku also disclosed that about 450 metric tonnes of food are being airlifted to Western and Southern provinces under the Blue Lugwasho exercise, conducted in partnership with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Air Force relief simulations.

He reaffirmed DMMU’s commitment to ensuring no household is left vulnerable during the rainy season, stressing that preparedness remains a cornerstone of disaster management.