492 first-year Chalimbana University students get loans

The Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board (HELSB) has awarded student loans to 492 first year students at Chalimbana University for the 2025/2026 academic year.

According to a press statement released by HELSB Corporate Affairs Manager, Chiselwa Kawanda, the board received a total of 1,687 applications for loans and after screening, 1,469 applicants, representing 87 percent were considered eligible, while 218 applicants, accounting for 13 percent, were found ineligible.

Ms Kawanda explained that despite 1,469 applicants being considered eligible, only 492 were awarded student loans.

She stated that of those awarded, 833 are male, representing 57 percent, while 636 are female, translating to 43 percent.

She explained that the bulk of the successful applicants come from rural areas with 1,203 candidates, or 82 percent compared to 266 applicants, representing 18 percent from urban areas.

She explained that HELSB also confirmed that all five (5) students with disabilities who applied were successfully awarded loans.

Ms Kawanda further highlighted that some applicants were declared ineligible due to reasons such as completing Grade 12 before 2020, submitting incomplete or incorrect documentation, or exceeding the maximum age limit of 26 years.